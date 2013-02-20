Top Stories: Pistorius's Story Challenged; Cybertheft Penalties Coming

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Pistorius's Story Challenged: Witness Heard Screams And Shots, Police Say.

-- 'It Felt Like An Earthquake': One Still Missing After Kansas City Explosion.

-- Single-Family Housing Starts Edged Up In January.

Other stories in the news today:

-- Obama Administration "Developing Penalties For Cybertheft." (The Associated Press)

-- "Office Depot, OfficeMax To Merge To Compete With Staples." (Bloomberg News)

-- "Jesse Jackson Jr., Sandi Jackson Expected To Plead Guilty;" Accused Of Spending Campaign Cash. (Chicago Tribune)

-- "Brazen Brussels Diamond Heist May Be Among Largest Ever." (MarketWatch)

-- NHL's Chicago Blackhawks "Match Record For Opening Point Streak." (The Associated Press)

