Gary Mead, DHS Official In Charge Of Arresting, Deporting Immigrants, Retires

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Gary Mead, the official in charge of arresting and deporting illegal immigrants, will retire at the end of April.

The Associated Press had earlier today published a story that said Mead had "resigned" after his agency released hundreds of illegal immigrants, citing looming across-the-board budget cuts.

As we told you Tuesday, some Republican lawmakers took the Obama administration to task for the release.

Today, House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, told CBS News the release of immigrants was "outrageous."

Politico reports that ICE spokeswoman Gillian Christensen called the original AP report "inaccurate and misleading."

"Gary Mead announced several weeks ago to ICE senior leadership that he planned to retire after 40 years in federal service and 6 years at ICE," Christensen said said in a statement. "As planned, and as shared with ICE staff weeks ago, Mr. Mead will retire at the end of April."

Politico adds:

"The AP's report came after it obtained an email that Mead sent to colleagues on Tuesday, informing them of his planned retirement just hours after ICE announced it had released hundreds of detainees. The story strongly implied that there was a link between the departure and the detainee release, saying Mead had 'resigned after hundreds of illegal immigrants were released from jails because of government spending cuts.'"

