'Batman' Turns Over Wanted Man To Police In England

Batman has apparently given up Gotham for a stint in the northern English town of Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police, today, released a photograph of a man dressed in a Batman costume turning in a wanted man. According to the BBC, after Batman turned the man in, the caped superhero turned around and disappeared into the night.

The BBC poses this question: The wanted man appears to have been "brought in fairly willingly." So did Batman know the man? Did he have to put his Batman duties ahead of friendship?

Australia's ABC has different — perhaps less consequential — questions. The news presenter took at look at the old school Batman and quipped that perhaps he "hasn't been working out enough."

