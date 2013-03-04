© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Hospital

By Mark Memmott
Published March 4, 2013 at 9:52 AM EST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as she left King Edward VII hospital in London on Monday.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as she left King Edward VII hospital in London on Monday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was just seen leaving London's King Edward VII hospital, where she had been admitted over the weekend to be treated for symptoms of gastroenteritis.

As NPR's Philip Reeves reported earlier, her stay in the hospital was said by Buckingham Palace to be "a precautionary measure. It was so that doctors could better monitor the 86-year-old monarch. She first became ill last week, forcing her to call off a trip to Wales Friday. Her engagements for the coming week are now postponed or cancelled."

Sky News says the queen is reportedly in good spirits.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott