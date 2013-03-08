© 2021
Top Stories: Jobs Report; Chávez Funeral

By Mark Memmott
Published March 8, 2013 at 8:08 AM EST
In Caracas, Venezuela, early Friday, supporters of the late President Hugo Chávez were in the streets ahead of his funeral.
Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- February Jobs And Unemployment News Likely To Be 'More of The Same'.

-- Cardinals Expected To Set Date For Start Of Conclave.

-- Book News: Hilary Mantel Has 'No Regrets' About Kate Middleton Remarks.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Bin Laden's Son-In-Law To Appear In U.S. Court." (Morning Edition)

-- "After Sanctions Vote, 2 Koreas Ratchet Up Attack Threats." (The New York Times)

-- "Crowds Gather For State Funeral Of Hugo Chávez." (BBC News)

-- Conservative Activist James O'Keefe Settles Lawsuit, "Pays $100,000 To Former ACORN Worker." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Northeast Faces More Snow And Flooding." (CBS News)

-- "Deadly Lion Attack Occurred After Animal Escaped Cage, Coroner Says." (Fox News)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott
