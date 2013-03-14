'Veronica Mars' Fans Set A Kickstarter Record

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Today's last word in business is: Life on Mars.

The TV show "Veronica Mars" starred Kristen Bell as a teenage detective. Critics loved it. It gained a lot of devoted fans, but the show was canceled in 2007 after three seasons.

Yesterday, the show's creator took to Kickstarter to raise money to make a movie version of the show. And in less than 12 hours, those devoted fans pledged more than $2 million, smashing the site's records along the way.

INSKEEP: So now, as from NPR's Carl Kasell, the film stars will record thank-you messages for some of the backers' answering machines or voicemail.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.