106-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Her High School Diploma

Reba Williams of Columbus, Ohio, received her high school diploma Wednesday. It's a few months early for grad season, but then, she finished her last class back in 1925. The 106-year-old was a good student for all 12 years but never graduated. Her daughter told the Mansfield News-Journal that young Reba was headstrong. She refused to read a book assigned by her teacher that she'd already read and didn't like.

