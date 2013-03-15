The Bush Family Checklist

And the Bushes just keep on coming.

In recent memory, there was George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States. Then there was George W. Bush, 43rd president. And now there's John Ellis "Jeb" Bush, who may want to become the 45th president.

Jeb is sending mixed signals: Tonight he is a keynote speaker at a Conservative Political Action Conference dinner, but he has asked that his name be removed from CPAC's 2016 presidential straw poll.

Does Jeb have what it takes to be the next president of the United States?

Similarities with his presidential father and presidential brother are noteworthy. All three of these Bushes grew up with the base, the backing and the burden of a prominent family. Success in life was more or less presumed for these men, and intense competitiveness was a given.

Despite their various differences, all three Bushes have: supported lower taxes on business, personal income and investment income; sought lighter regulatory burdens on business; been aggressive on national security issues and supported the Pentagon and its priorities.

So is there some sort of How to Be President checklist somewhere in the Bush house — pasted on the refrigerator or tacked on the mudroom door? Probably not. But if there were, it might look like this:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.