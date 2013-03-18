© 2021
Top Stories: Labor Nominee Coming; Cyprus Bailout Shakes Markets

By Mark Memmott
Published March 18, 2013 at 9:29 AM EDT
Thomas E. Perez, assistant attorney general at the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, is expected to be President Obama's nominee for the post of Labor secretary.
Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- After Steubenville Guilty Verdicts, Grand Jury To Weigh More Charges

-- Cyprus Bailout To Hit Depositors, Sends Shivers Through Markets

-- After Helicopter Jail Break, Two Cons Recaptured In Canada

-- World Baseball Classic Heads For Dramatic Finish

-- Book News: Anger After Chicago School District Removes 'Persepolis'

Other stories in the news:

-- In Orlando, University Of Central Florida Student Dies In Suspected Suicide; Weapons, Explosives Found In Dorm. (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- "Six Held Over India Rape Of Swiss Woman." (BBC News)

-- Obama To Nominate Assistant U.S. Attorney Gen. Thomas Perez To Be Labor Secretary. (The Washington Post)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott
