Petition Calls On Congress To Dress Like NASCAR Drivers

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This idea surfaced at We the People, the web page that lets you petition the White House. A petition calls on member of Congress to dress like NASCAR drivers. Most race drivers wear outfits covered with the names of sponsors. This plan would require lawmakers to be covered with patches announcing the names of their major donors. So far, this proposal is short of the needed signatures. They made need a sponsor to get their campaign over the top. It's MORNING EDITION.