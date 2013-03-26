Top Stories: Gay Marriage At The Supreme Court; Kerry Visits Afghanistan

Good morning.

-- 'Monumental' Gay-Marriage Cases Could Set Law For Centuries

-- In Afghanistan: Kerry Wraps Up Trip; Police, U.K. Targeted In Attacks.

-- Italian Court Orders Retrial For Amanda Knox.

North Korea Warns It Could Attack U.S. Mainland, Although It Doesn't Have The Means. (AFP)

Opposition Leaders Given Syrian Seat At Arab League Meeting. (Al Jazeera)

Boeing Says Testing Of Troubled 787 Dreamliner Going 'According To Plan'. (Reuters)

Egyptian Government Orders Arrests Of Opposition Activists. (Los Angeles Times)

British Police Say Russian Financier Berezovsky Died Of Hanging. (Telegraph)

Rep. Michele Bachmann Investigated For Ethics Breach. (ABC)

World Record Set For Longest Dodgeball Game - 43 Hours. (Albany Times Union)

