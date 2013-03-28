Office Lottery Winners Share With Non-Player

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

At a Florida real estate agency, employees pooled their cash to buy Powerball tickets and they won a million bucks. Everyone had chipped in except Jennifer Maldonado. She had just started working there and said she was watching her pennies. But all 12 winners each still gave Jennifer part of their $83,000 share.

Hang on a second - I got to call my colleagues outside the studio. Hey, guys. Guys, would you share your lottery winnings if I didn't pay in?

