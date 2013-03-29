Zombies Can Get Away With Murder

Being one of the living dead would be a big advantage if you're charged with murder.

And you could probably trash your neighbor's property and not be successfully sued.

Ryan Davidson, a lawyer who also blogs about "superheroes, supervillains, and the law" at Law and the Multiverse, tells The Huffington Post that "if zombies are effectively unconscious, then they would be incapable of performing voluntary actions and thus immune to criminal liability (or civil liability, for that matter)."

He'll be discussing that conclusion and "various legal aspects of being a zombie" on Friday at the WonderCon convention in Anaheim, Calif.

Now, on the flip side, zombies likely wouldn't have any legal rights, Davidson says. So they couldn't sue the living folks who've taken over their property.

Of course, this being the law, there is another way of looking at it.

If zombies aren't re-animated corpses, but are instead "living people infected with some kind of virus," Davidson says, then maybe they could be criminally and civilly liable for their actions.

But that may be a moot point. From what we've seen on The Walking Dead, it doesn't look like the living are all that concerned about zombies' rights anyway.

