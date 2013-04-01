© 2021
Moscow Man Can't Wait For Summer Weather

Published April 1, 2013 at 6:38 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news of a lot of flawed forecasts.

Last week we told you how Punxsutawney Phil is getting flak for predicting an early spring. Well, as winter grinds on in much of the world, a man in Moscow has his own grudge. He was picketing Moscow's Hydrometeorological Center, wearing swimming trunks and holding a sign that read: Let Summer Come Faster. Russian forecasters now predict that everything will thaw fast, adding: We're meeting him halfway.

