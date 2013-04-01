© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty In Colorado Theater Shootings

By Mark Memmott
Published April 1, 2013 at 11:30 AM EDT
Accused Aurora theater gunman James Holmes during a court hearing last month in Centennial, Colo.
Accused Aurora theater gunman James Holmes during a court hearing last month in Centennial, Colo.

Rejecting James Holmes' offer to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, prosecutors in Colorado announced Monday that they will seek the death penalty for the young man accused of killing 12 people and injuring 58 in a mass shooting last July at a movie theater.

As Denver's KUSA-TV writes, "after a week of legal twists and turns ... Holmes could face execution if convicted."

Last week, as we reported, the 25-year-old Holmes' attorneys made the plea offer — but prosecutors called it a publicity ploy. Ben Markus of Colorado Public Radio tells our Newscast Desk that prosecutors "were left fuming that plea negotiations were made public ... violating the court's media gag order."

The Denver Post notes that "Holmes' attorneys said in their filing last week that they may pursue a mental-health defense and file numerous pre-trial motions if the case goes to trial." It adds that in court Monday, "District Attorney George Brauchler ... said his office consulted with 800 victims [and family members] before deciding to seek death for Holmes. Holmes appeared to have no reaction [to the announcement]."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott