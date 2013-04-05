Hewlett-Packard's Chairman Lane Steps Down

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We began NPR's business news with the departure at HP.

Hewlett-Packard is going through another board shakeup. The computer maker's chairman Ray Lane has stepped down as executive chairman. He's been on thin ice with shareholders after his role in acquiring a business software company that ended up hurting HP's bottom line. Lane will stay on as a board member, though. At the same time, two other board members have left. HP says it will look, now, to fill those slots and the chairman opening.