Vespers, Habaneras And Early Morning Walks: New Classical Albums

Robert Frost's famous poem "The Road Not Taken" begins with the line: "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood." Frost's traveler must choose between them. But slide that metaphor over to the world of classical music and you will discover hundreds of paths to explore. In this visit to All Things Considered, host Jacki Lyden and I share the radiant voices of a top-notch Latvian choir; the bustling energy of a young, smart string quartet; the sophistication of a venerable but embattled symphony orchestra; and a potent alliance between a jazz composer and an adventuresome opera singer.

