Top Stories: Thatcher's Death; Kerry's Trip To Mideast
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Former British Prime Minister Thatcher Dies
-- Blocked Or Breaking Through? Mixed Signals On Gun Bills
-- North Korea To Shut Jointly Run Factories, May Test Missile
-- Book News: Chile Prepares To Exhume Pablo Neruda's Remains
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Deadly Car Bomb Rocks Central Damascus." (Al-Jazeera English)
-- "Kerry Meets Israeli Leaders To Push Mideast Peace." (The Associated Press)
-- Louisville Men And Women Both Vying For Basketball Championships. (ESPN)
-- "Officials: Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From Construction Site" In South Carolina. (WSOC-TV)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.