Family In Mali Eats French President's Camel

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The government of Mali was grateful for France's help in repelling al-Qaida militants from their country. When French President Francois Hollande came for a visit, Mali's government gave him a camel. Unable to transport the camel home, Hollande left it with a local family, who then ate it.

Embarrassed officials have promised Hollande a new camel, saying it will be bigger and better looking and, hopefully for the camel, slightly less appetizing.