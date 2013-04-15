Obama: 'All Americans Stand With The People Of Boston'

During a short statement to the country, President Obama promised to find out who perpetrated a bombing attack at the Boston Marathon this afternoon.

"We still do not know who did this or why," Obama said. "And people shouldn't jump to conclusions before we have all the facts. But make no mistake — we will get to the bottom of this. And we will find out who did this; we'll find out why they did this. Any responsible individuals, any responsible groups will feel the full weight of justice."

Obama also offered Boston the full support of the American government.

"Today is a holiday in Massachusetts — Patriots' Day," Obama said. "It's a day that celebrates the free and fiercely independent spirit that this great American city of Boston has reflected from the earliest days of our nation. And it's a day that draws the world to Boston's streets in a spirit of friendly competition. Boston is a tough and resilient town. So are its people. I'm supremely confident that Bostonians will pull together, take care of each other, and move forward as one proud city. And as they do, the American people will be with them every single step of the way."

