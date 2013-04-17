WATCH: Obama Says It's A 'Pretty Shameful Day In Washington'

President Obama ditched his usual diplomacy and accused Republican senators of putting politics ahead of the wants of the American people, when they voted to reject a bipartisan measure that would have expanded federal background checks for firearm purchases.

"All in all, this is a pretty shameful day in Washington," Obama said.

We've already written about the news. But, via The New York Times, here is video of Obama's speech, which he gave flanked by victims of gun violence, including the parents of a child killed in Newtown and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.