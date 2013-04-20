Fresh Air Weekend: Junger, Paisley And A Serial-Killing Nurse

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sebastian Junger: 'Which Way' To Turn After Hetherington's Death: In a new documentary premiering on HBO, the journalist explores the life of his friend, the war photographer Tim Hetherington. The two collaborated on the 2010 documentary Restrepo, and Junger was profoundly changed after Hetherington was killed by shrapnel in Libya in 2011.

Brad Paisley's 'Wheelhouse' Of Good Songs — And Intentions: "Accidental Racist" launched an Internet firestorm and threatened to overshadow everything else on the country singer's fine new album, Wheelhouse. Even in that polarizing song, Paisley's biggest sin is that he's well-meaning in a way that topples too easily into sentimentality.

Pretending To Be A 'Good Nurse', Serial Killer Targeted Patients: In 2003, a hospital nurse named Charlie Cullen was arrested under suspicion of injecting patients with lethal doses of a variety of medications. He is now considered one of the nation's most prolific serial killers. Journalist Charles Graeber explains how the hospital system failed to stop Cullen.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.