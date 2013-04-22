Top Stories: Boston Bombings; Midwest Floods; Texas Explosion

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Boston Bombings: Monday's Developments; (our running coverage).

-- Midwest's Floods Aren't Over, But So Far, So Good.

-- Book News: E.L. Konigsburg, 'Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler' Author, Dies.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Plant Explosion Unites Small Texas Community." (Morning Edition)

-- "5 Dead In Shooting South Of Seattle." (The Associated Press)

-- Taliban Takes Hostages After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing. (CNN.com)

Related details from NPR's Sean Carberry in Kabul: "The Turkish government says there were eight Turks, an Afghan interpreter, and two pilots on board the civilian charter flight."

-- In China, "Rescue Teams Blast Roads Amid Aftershocks" Following Weekend's Earthquake. (BBC News)

-- "Fliers On Watch For Delays From FAA Furloughs." (USA Today)

-- "Hearing To Continue Monday In Ricin Letters Case." (The Associated Press)

