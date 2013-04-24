Apple Moves To Win Back Investor Confidence

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Apple is at the start of our business news.

INSKEEP: As it so often is. Apple is saying it will pay out $100 billion to its shareholders in stock buybacks and increased dividends by the end of 2015. This move is seen as an effort to win back investor confidence after the company announced its first profit decline in a decade. Slowing sales of the Apple iPhone are blamed for the disappointing profit results. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.