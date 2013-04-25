'We've Had Enough Bushes,' Says Former First Lady Barbara

Thanks, mom.

On the day her son George's presidential library is being dedicated in Dallas, former first lady Barbara Bush has told NBC's Today show that "we've had enough Bushes" when it comes to seeing the presidency.

She was asked about the possibility of another son, former GOP Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, running for the White House, in 2016.

Today adds that:

"She still called her son [Jeb] 'by far the best-qualified man,' but went on to say she thought there were many worthy candidates."

