At Bush Library, A Chance To Be The Decider-In-Chief

The Situation Room is one of the most mysterious and important rooms in the White House. It's where Lyndon Johnson made decisions about the Vietnam War; where Bill Clinton learned about the bombing of the USS Cole; and where George W. Bush gave the order to begin the Iraq War.

Now, that famous room has been rebuilt in Dallas, inside the new George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Trying to get kids interested in history is nothing new for presidential libraries, and neither is replicating rooms in the White House. The Truman, Johnson, Ford, Carter, Reagan and Clinton libraries all have full-size models of the Oval Office, but none has the Situation Room.

The Situation Room has the standard trappings of an office conference room: mahogany wood paneling, navy blue carpet and a large oval table that fits about a dozen people. That's how it looked when Bush took office. When he decided to renovate in 2006, Bush held on to the original room and turned it over to Alan Lowe, the director of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

"When I came here four years ago, in our temporary storage area, we had these huge crates literally full of two rooms," Lowe says. "So we've reconstructed the conference room here and the other room we received, called the Command Room, is now at the Reagan library, where they've reconstructed it."

This room, where Condoleezza Rice and Dick Cheney spent countless hours, will now be a space for school kids to learn about decisions usually made behind closed doors. Lowe says they'll use technology to connect the room here in Dallas with Reagan's library in California to reenact real-world events.

"The first two scenarios we're looking at are indeed Sept. 11 and the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan," he says. "So we would have the students here and there playing different roles."

There will be a large flat-screen TV on one of the walls and students will have handheld tablet devices to provide instant updates — gadgets Bush never had, but technology that's found throughout the museum.

In another room, The Decision Points Theater, visitors can deliberate on the crises that defined Bush's presidency. Picture Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, except instead of Regis Philbin, your host is one of Bush's former chiefs of staff.

You have four minutes to answer prompts to address a situation, and can use dozens of touch screens to consult advisers. The scenarios range from the Iraq war to Hurricane Katrina.

Whether you're in this theater or the Situation Room, the message is the same: don't just accept what happened. Put yourself there, and make a decision.

1 of 9 — The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas uses news clips, interactive screens and artifacts to tell the story of Bush's eight years in office. The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas uses news clips, interactive screens and artifacts to tell the story of Bush's eight years in office. Benny Snyder / AP 2 of 9 — Statues of former presidents George W. Bush (left) and his father, George H.W. Bush, greet visitors to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas. Statues of former presidents George W. Bush (left) and his father, George H.W. Bush, greet visitors to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas. David J. Phillip / AP 3 of 9 — Docent Patricia Flynn demonstrates an interactive with information about conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Docent Patricia Flynn demonstrates an interactive with information about conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. David J. Phillip / AP 4 of 9 — President George W. Bush's baseball collection is among the exhibits at the library. President George W. Bush's baseball collection is among the exhibits at the library. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images 5 of 9 — Boots commemorate George W. Bush's tenure as general managing partner of the Texas Rangers. Boots commemorate George W. Bush's tenure as general managing partner of the Texas Rangers. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images 6 of 9 — Memorabilia recounts Bush's two campaigns for president. Memorabilia recounts Bush's two campaigns for president. Benny Snyder / AP 7 of 9 — Beams damaged at New York's World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 are on display. Beams damaged at New York's World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 are on display. David J. Phillip / AP 8 of 9 — One of the exhibits at the library features the bullhorn President George W. Bush used at ground zero in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. One of the exhibits at the library features the bullhorn President George W. Bush used at ground zero in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. David J. Phillip / AP 9 of 9 — An ornate dog dish is among the gifts given to President George W. Bush that are on display at the library. An ornate dog dish is among the gifts given to President George W. Bush that are on display at the library. David J. Phillip / AP

Copyright 2013 KERA