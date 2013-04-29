Top Stories: 'Misha' Speaks; Manchin Predicts Gun Bill Win

Good morning.

-- I Would Have Stopped Him, 'Misha' Says Of Bombing Suspect.

-- Sen. Manchin Says Background Checks Bill Will Pass Next Time.

-- Gas Leak Suspected After Dozens Injured By Blast In Prague.

-- Tim Tebow Cut By NFL's Jets.

-- Book News: Feminist Icon Mary Thom Dies In Motorcycle Crash.

-- "Afghan Leader's Office Gets Bags Full Of Cash From CIA." (The New York Times)

-- Syrian Prime Minister "Survives Car Bomb Attack." (Al-Jazeera)

-- Hearing Monday For Mississippi Man Accused In Ricin Letters Case. (The Associated Press)

-- "One World Trade Center To Become Tallest Tower In Western Hemisphere." (PIX-11)

-- "After Sandy, Questions Linger Over Cellphone Reliability." (All Tech Considered)

