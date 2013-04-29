Top Stories: 'Misha' Speaks; Manchin Predicts Gun Bill Win
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- I Would Have Stopped Him, 'Misha' Says Of Bombing Suspect.
-- Sen. Manchin Says Background Checks Bill Will Pass Next Time.
-- Gas Leak Suspected After Dozens Injured By Blast In Prague.
-- Tim Tebow Cut By NFL's Jets.
-- Book News: Feminist Icon Mary Thom Dies In Motorcycle Crash.
Other stories making headlines include:
-- "Afghan Leader's Office Gets Bags Full Of Cash From CIA." (The New York Times)
-- Syrian Prime Minister "Survives Car Bomb Attack." (Al-Jazeera)
-- Hearing Monday For Mississippi Man Accused In Ricin Letters Case. (The Associated Press)
-- "One World Trade Center To Become Tallest Tower In Western Hemisphere." (PIX-11)
-- "After Sandy, Questions Linger Over Cellphone Reliability." (All Tech Considered)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.