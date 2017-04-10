© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

By Colin Dwyer
Published April 10, 2017 at 2:45 PM EDT
<em>The Washington Post</em>'s David Fahrenthold (center) learns he won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting, surrounded by his colleagues in the newsroom Monday.
Bonnie Jo Mount
/
The Washington Post/Getty Images
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold (center) learns he won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting, surrounded by his colleagues in the newsroom Monday.

For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Below, you can find a list of this year's winners, linked to their winning works where available. You can also find the finalists — whose names were not released until Monday — right here.

Journalism

  • Public Service: The staff of the New York Daily News and ProPublica.

  • Breaking News Reporting: The staff of East Bay Times.

  • Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre, the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

  • Explanatory Reporting: The Panama Papers, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

  • Local Reporting: The staff of The Salt Lake Tribune.

  • National Reporting: David Fahrenthold, The Washington Post.

  • International Reporting: The staff of The New York Times.

  • Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of The New York Times.

  • Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal.

  • Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker.

  • Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times.

  • Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald.

  • Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times.

  • Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune.

    • Tavon Tanner tears up before his surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital in October 2016. This photograph is part of the <em>Chicago</em> <em>Tribune </em>series that earned E. Jason Wambsgans the 2017 Pulitzer Prize.
    / E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Courtesy of Columbia University
    /
    E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Courtesy of Columbia University
    Tavon Tanner tears up before his surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital in October 2016. This photograph is part of the Chicago Tribune series that earned E. Jason Wambsgans the 2017 Pulitzer Prize.

    Letters, Drama And Music

  • Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.

  • Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.

  • History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.

  • Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.

  • Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.

  • General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.

  • Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.

    • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Colin Dwyer
    Colin Dwyer covers breaking news for NPR. He reports on a wide array of subjects — from politics in Latin America and the Middle East, to the latest developments in sports and scientific research.
    See stories by Colin Dwyer
    Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
    DONATE