Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Below, you can find a list of this year's winners, linked to their winning works where available. You can also find the finalists — whose names were not released until Monday — right here.

Journalism

Public Service: The staff of the New York Daily News and ProPublica.

Breaking News Reporting: The staff of East Bay Times.

Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre, the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Explanatory Reporting: The Panama Papers, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

Local Reporting: The staff of The Salt Lake Tribune.

National Reporting: David Fahrenthold, The Washington Post.

International Reporting: The staff of The New York Times.

Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of The New York Times.

Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal.

Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker.

Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times.

Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald.

Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times.

Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune.

/ E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Courtesy of Columbia University / E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Courtesy of Columbia University Tavon Tanner tears up before his surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital in October 2016. This photograph is part of the Chicago Tribune series that earned E. Jason Wambsgans the 2017 Pulitzer Prize.

Letters, Drama And Music

Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.

Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.

History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.

Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.

Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.

General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.

Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.

