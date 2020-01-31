The World's Largest Toothpaste Collection Belongs To A Dentist

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest collection of toothpaste belongs to a dentist. Dr. Val Kolpakov set a Guinness World Record with more than 3,000 tubes from all over the world. He told WXIA he started out collecting pulled teeth but decided toothpaste is, quote, "much more exciting." It's good that he switched because he displays his thousands of artifacts in his office. Imagine patients arrived instead to see thousands of teeth. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.