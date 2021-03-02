Ben West Palm Hotel In Florida Launches Book Butler Program

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. What do you want out of a hotel experience? A spa? A nice dinner with a decent bottle of wine? How about a good book? The Ben West Palm Hotel in Florida has launched a Book Butler program. Hotel guests dial 0, and the Book Butler arrives at their door with a copy of their chosen book. There's even an option to order specially paired meals with your book choice. Just don't pick "Moby Dick" because whale's hard to find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.