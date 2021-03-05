Welsh Utility Workers Discover Medieval Tunnel

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Utility workers in Wales were excavating a trench on a customer's property when they came across a hole already dug. It was a tunnel, four feet high, quite extensive. The tunnel is not on any land survey or public record. Archaeologists now think that tunnel might be connected with an iron works from about 1,000 years ago. Researchers will explore it while the utility workers dig their trench somewhere else. It's MORNING EDITION.