VIDEO: The Early Days Of The Pandemic As Seen Through Your Camera Roll

By Bronson Arcuri,
Nick MichaelTsering BistaNickolai HammarAnnabel Edwards
Published March 11, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST

After an entire year, it's easy to forget how suddenly the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives. But looking back through the photos on our phones can show us just how quickly everything changed.

We asked people to send us their last "normal" photo of 2020 and their first pandemic photo. Thousands of you responded.

From college acceptances to remote learning, planning a wedding to sharing vows over Zoom, hugging a grandparent to mourning them alone — these are some of the stories that defined our pandemic year.

Bronson Arcuri
Bronson Arcuri is a video producer at NPR, where he directs the "Planet Money Shorts" video series and helps out with Tiny Desk Concerts from time to time.
Nick Michael
Nick Michael is the Acting Supervising Editor for Video at NPR.
Tsering Bista
Nickolai Hammar
Annabel Edwards