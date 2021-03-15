Airline Worker Returns Buzz Lightyear Toy That Boy Left Behind

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A. Martinez. A little boy has a friend in an airline worker. Little Hagen left his Buzz Lightyear toy on a flight. It was found by a Southwest Airlines worker named Jason on a plane in Little Rock, Ark. Luckily, Hagen had written his name on the bottom of Buzz's foot. The airline scoured the passenger list to find the toy's owner. Buzz arrived in the mail a few days later. To infinity and beyond. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.