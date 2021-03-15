There's Never Been A Confirmed Walrus Sighting In Ireland — Until Sunday

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There has never been a confirmed sighting of a walrus in Ireland until yesterday. Locals on Ireland's southwest coast apparently saw it relaxing on some rocks. But how did it get there? A local marine biologist thinks the walrus floated in from Greenland after falling asleep on an iceberg. The early bird might get the worm, but the walrus who sleeps in gets to see the world. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.