Artist Told To Remove Mural Dedicated To Chief's 2020 Super Bowl Win

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kansas City Chiefs fans love their football team. An artist spent 60 hours painting a mural on the side of his house to celebrate the team's 2020 Super Bowl win. Everybody loved it except the local government in Kansas City, Kan., which told him to remove the mural. It may yet survive. A friend offered to buy the mural, cut it off the side of the house and patch the hole. Now all he has to do is find the right-sized frame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.