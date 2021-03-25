This year's Cadbury Easter Bunny Is A Frog Named Betty

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This year's Cadbury Easter Bunny is a frog. The Australian white tree frog named Betty beat out thousands of other contestants, one or two probably an actual bunny, to become the candy company's 2021 Easter Bunny mascot. Betty will star in a national Cadbury commercial and get a $5,000 prize. Betty is the first amphibian to win the award. Her owner, Kaitlyn Vidal from Florida, says while Betty may not be furry, she's very photogenic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.