The Motel In The TV Show 'Schitt's Creek' Is For Sale

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The "Schitt's Creek" hotel is up for sale. The Rosebud Hotel (ph) appeared in every episode of the much-beloved show, but there's a catch.

EUGENE LEVY: (As Johnny Rose) Oh, my God.

CATHERINE O'HARA: (As Moira Rose) I can't do it. I tried.

LEVY: (As Johnny Rose) This place is a dump. It's a dump.

MARTIN: A dump that's reportedly priced at about $1.6 million. The place is actually named the Hockley Motel, and it's in Mono, Ontario. For $1.6 million, maybe the owner can throw in some crows for free.

