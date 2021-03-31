Akron Plans 'Devo Day' For April 1. Is It An April Fools' Joke?

(SOUNDBITE OF DEVO SONG, "WHIP IT")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The city of Akron knows how to celebrate their own. The band Devo hails from Akron, and they're nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Articles started spreading online, saying the mayor was going to declare April 1 Devo Day in order to gin up support for the band. When journalists with the Akron Beacon Journal reached out to the mayor's office to confirm the story, the staff didn't know what they were talking about. Devo Day for fools? Maybe.