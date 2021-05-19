Corpse Flower Draws Crowd At Abandoned California Gas Station

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Residents of Alameda, Calif., were surprised on Tuesday. An abandoned gas station was decorated with a blooming corpse flower. These plants are not subtle. They grow as tall as a person or taller with a smell that gives them their name. They're usually in botanical gardens, but Solomon Leyva shared his. People did not exactly stop and smell the roses, but around 1,200 residents came to take pictures and stare in wonder.