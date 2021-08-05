Job Posting #722481: Assistant Director of Annual Giving

Assistant Director of Annual Giving

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University

Position Summary

This position will serve as Assistant Director of Annual Giving and will participate as a collaborative member of WKAR’s development team to build annual support from individuals. This position will successfully perform regular analysis of all development activities to execute broader fundraising strategies in collaboration with Director of Annual Giving. A successful candidate will use analysis to develop new fundraising practices while testing current strategies, particularly as they relate to developing fundraising on digital platforms.

This position will supervise WKAR’s Development Assistant and Membership Office with a focus on providing excellent customer service, data integrity, and educational experience for student employees. It will be responsible for facilitating effective communication and collaboration across departments, particularly Radio and TV, as it relates to development tasks, productions, and events.

This role will work directly with the Director of Annual Giving on related projects including but not limited to:

Plan and execute on-air pledge drives, including staff training, preparation of on-air resources, and resources for print and digital media, including but not limited to direct mail, email, digital resources, and social media

Evaluate success with fundraising data metrics

Create and implement strategies for all analog and digital giving channels. This includes member renewal and lapsed communication, digital solicitations, sustainer retention and engagement, spots for television and radio, and other as assigned

Produce a 5-year annual giving plan focused on membership growth and retention, increasing sustainer file, revamping digital giving process, increase payment options and ease of donations, and decreased reliance on premium-based revenue, and an increase in mid-level giving

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree in communications, marketing, broadcast journalism, or a related field.

One year or more of work experience in professional fundraising, public relations, marketing, or a related field

Track record of executing successful campaigns and/or strategic plans

Experience creating a successful customer service experience

Demonstrated ability to drive revenue through both digital and analog platforms

CRM and CMS experience

Supervisory experience

Desired Qualifications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience in public speaking and professional writing

Professional fundraising experience in public media, broadcasting, non-profit charitable organization, special-event fund raising or higher education

Success in recruiting donors and members

Ability to demonstrate positive results from donor-centered fundraising, grant writing, direct mail projects, special events

Digital, broadcast radio and television experience, script writing, comfortable on-air presence

Knowledge of data inquiry and reporting

Familiarity with public media content and WKAR's Emmy award-winning local productions

Highly self-motivated, dynamic, accomplished, responsive and collaborative individual with the ability to think and act strategically

Project management experience

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Please submit your resume along with a cover letter addressing your extent of annual giving/fundraising experience, and why you feel this position would be a positive career move for you. Please include the names and email addresses of three professional references. A writing sample is requested, see further instructions below.

Special Instructions

In less than 500 words, provide a writing sample telling us what you enjoy about working in annual giving/fundraising.

For additional job requirements and information, please refer to Posting #722481 and complete an online application at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://jobs.msu.edu. The application deadline is September 2, 2021.