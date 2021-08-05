MSU Athletic Director Beekman Stepping Down For New Role

Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman is stepping down from his post.

After just over three years leading MSU’s athletic department, Beekman is moving on to a new role within the university.

In a statement Thursday, MSU said Beekman would transition into the newly created position of vice president for strategic initiatives in the fall.

Beekman first took lead of MSU athletics as interim-director in early 2018 during the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. He was moved to the role permanently in July 2018.

The decision attracted some controversy . John Engler, who was then MSU's interim president, previously said no internal candidates would be considered for the position.

Before serving as AD, Beekman was an MSU vice president and secretary to the Board of Trustees. Very briefly, he was acting-president of the university following the sudden resignation of Lou Anna Simon.

“Bill stepped in to help our athletic department during a time of turmoil and change, and we thank him for that,” MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in the statement. “That department is in a better place now and ready to look for long-term leadership to propel us to a new, nationally leading level.”

Beekman, an MSU graduate, has worked at the university since 1995.

“I have been honored to serve as athletic director at Michigan State, and I thank the Board of Trustees and our administration for this opportunity,” Beekman said in a statement.

Beekman will remain in his position while a national search is conducted for his replacement.