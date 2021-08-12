Honoring MSU Professor Bloomquist | August 13 | MSU in Concert

Fri. Aug. 13 at 7 pm on 90.5 FM and STREAMING | This week's MSU In Concert will honor the memory of MSU Professor Bloomquist.

Kenneth Bloomquist first led the famed Spartan Marching Band in the 1970s, and then became a teacher-administrator who helped shepherd MSU's Music Department into a separate school of its own.

The program will feature archival recordings from Bloomquist's halftime performances and include remembrances from former students and the Dean of the MSU College of Music, James Forger, whom Bloomquist himself hired to come to East Lansing.

