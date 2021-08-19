Hear Every Voice. Share Every Story | August 2021

Dear Friends,

Hear every voice. Share every story. These are ideals we’ve set for ourselves at WKAR as we look forward with optimism to the year ahead and the conversations we hope to foster within our community.

Just this week, we’ve added new voices to our broadcast and streaming radio line-up. Jenn White hosts 1A, a national conversation that frames the best debates with great guests in ways to make you think, share, and engage. With Code Switch, you'll hear journalists of color host fearless conversations about race. On Life Kit, guests share practical ways we can make our lives better.

We have an incredible American story to share with you in September. Muhammad Ali, a new four-part documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, will air for four nights and stream free for three weeks beginning Sept. 19. The series follows the life of one of the most consequential figures of the 20th century. You’ll have a chance to join us for our own preview of the film with Q&A hosted by WKAR's Al Martin on Thursday, Sept. 16, ahead of the series broadcast.

I'm especially looking forward to the October debut of Alma's Way , a new animated series from Fred Rogers Productions. The PBS KIDS show centers on 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends.

These are just some of the new voices you'll hear--and stories we'll share--in the months ahead.

Lastly, it's with mixed emotions that I share the news that Gary Blievernicht, WKAR senior director of engineering, will be retiring at the end of this month. For more than 28 years, listeners and viewers across our Capital Region have enjoyed WKAR programming thanks to Gary's commitment to broadcast excellence and innovation.

We're thankful for the time Gary has spent building up our team so we can continue to provide the same quality programming to our community for many more years. We'll miss Gary. But we are glad for him as he takes this next step forward after an amazing career with us at WKAR. Please join me in wishing him the best.

Sincerely,

Susi Elkins

Director of Broadcasting and General Manager