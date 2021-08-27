Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Aug. 27, 2021- Dr. Pamela Pugh | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the governor's firm stance against a mask mandate. The guest is Dr. Pamela Pugh, vice president of the Michigan Board of Education. Panelists Zoe Clark, Jim Kiertzner and Eric Lloyd join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.