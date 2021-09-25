© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Office' Star B.J. Novak; Author Colson Whitehead

Fresh Air
Published September 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
B.J. Novak attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Office' Star B.J. Novak Wants To Surprise You With His New Project: Novak's latest project is The Premise, an anthology series which he writes and directs. Episodes deal with current issues, like social media obsession and celebrity worship, and end with a twist.

Remakes Put A Fresh Spin On 'The Wonder Years' And 'Scenes From A Marriage': Remakes of TV classics don't have to be bland. The Wonder Years now centers on a Black family's experiences in 1968; Scenes from a Marriage flips the script on traditional gender roles.

Colson Whitehead Returns To His Home Turf With 'Harlem Shuffle': Whitehead says his latest novel was inspired by his love of heist movies. The story centers on a furniture store owner who has a side hustle trafficking in stolen goods.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here: 'Fresh Air'

