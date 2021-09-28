© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: How are WKAR Education and Family Newsletters changing? 

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published September 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
Parent and child use laptop computer

A: Beginning Oct. 6, WKAR Education and Family Newsletters are consolidating into ONE newsletter called WKAR Family.

Everything a subscriber could find in the two separate newsletters will be conveniently located in one newsletter sent out each Wednesday. Current subscribers to each will be automatically subscribed to WKAR Family with the option to unsubscribe whenever they choose, just as before.

The education team and I have enjoyed curating the newsletter for families and educators for over two years. We first began producing this resource to connect our community and audience to WKAR programming and PBS Kids valuable resources during the pandemic quarantine. PBS’ educational content and services are highly valued and trusted by parents, educators, and caregivers across our community. Therefore, we recognized the value of having these supports at your fingertips when everything else in the world seemed so distant. Our hope is that the ONE newsletter will represent the same quality content as the two, only with less email space. Be sure to look for these content elements in each edition:

  • Mrs. Pizzo’s FAQ 
  • Curious Crew Spotlight 
  • Michigan Learning Channel Programming Highlights 
  • PBS LearningMedia K-3 Activities 
  • Professional Development Opportunities 
  • PBS KIDS New Programming Promotion 
  • Fun Family Time Activities  

We also would love to hear your thoughts on what you appreciate or ways we can improve the newsletter. Your feedback is important to providing a quality resource. Please feel free to send me an email at robin@wkar.org.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
See stories by Robin Pizzo
