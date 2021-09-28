Q: How are WKAR Education and Family Newsletters changing? 

Everything a subscriber could find in the two separate newsletters will be conveniently located in one newsletter sent out each Wednesday. Current subscribers to each will be automatically subscribed to WKAR Family with the option to unsubscribe whenever they choose, just as before.

The education team and I have enjoyed curating the newsletter for families and educators for over two years. We first began producing this resource to connect our community and audience to WKAR programming and PBS Kids valuable resources during the pandemic quarantine. PBS’ educational content and services are highly valued and trusted by parents, educators, and caregivers across our community. Therefore, we recognized the value of having these supports at your fingertips when everything else in the world seemed so distant. Our hope is that the ONE newsletter will represent the same quality content as the two, only with less email space. Be sure to look for these content elements in each edition:



Mrs. Pizzo’s FAQ

Curious Crew Spotlight

Michigan Learning Channel Programming Highlights

PBS LearningMedia K-3 Activities

Professional Development Opportunities

PBS KIDS New Programming Promotion

Fun Family Time Activities

We also would love to hear your thoughts on what you appreciate or ways we can improve the newsletter. Your feedback is important to providing a quality resource. Please feel free to send me an email at robin@wkar.org.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo