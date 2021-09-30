© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Dad From Her Conservatorship

By Mandalit del Barco
Published September 30, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT

In a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, Britney Spears achieved a goal years in the making: life without her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate — controlling her fortune and finances.

