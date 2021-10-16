© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands gather in Italy to celebrate the Barcolana Regatta

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published October 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT

One of the world's largest regattas, the Barcolana in Trieste, Italy, held its 69th race this week. It is a time to celebrate the good life.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
See stories by Sylvia Poggioli
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE