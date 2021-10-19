© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: AM 870 Off-Air for portions of Tue. Oct. 19

Netflix employees call for accountability

By Ari Shapiro,
Vincent AcovinoSarah Handel
Published October 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Zoe Schiffer, senior reporter at The Verge, about the latest developments surrounding Netflix and company accountability.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Vincent Acovino
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Sarah Handel
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE