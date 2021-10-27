© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Secretary of State Blinken announces a new bureau for cyber policy

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 27, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT

In a speech, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that he's working with Congress to set up a new bureau for cybersecurity and digital policy.

